Ballydesmond and Kiskeam host ceol-packed Maurice O’Keeffe Festival

FANS of traditional music travelled from all over Ireland to enjoy the 22nd Maurice O’Keeffe Music Festival as the melodic cadences of Sliabh Luachra echoed around the villages of Kiskeam and Ballydesmond throughout Easter week.
The Festival has been part of local tradition since 2002, as a tribute to Maurice for his lifelong contribution to the indigenous music of the area.
This year’s gathering was significant due to the large influx of young musicians who played alongside the seasoned performers at the various sessions and concerts.
One of the highlights of the weekend was the fiddle and duets competition, which saw young people from Cork, Kerry and Limerick competing.
Newmarket twins Emma and Sarah Kelly scooped an array of awards: Emma won the under-21 fiddle competition and was also overall winner, receiving the Maurice O’Keeffe Perpetual Cup, while Sarah won the under-15 fiddle competition. In addition, Emma and Sarah were the winners of the under-21 fiddle duet and also overall winners of the duet competition.
The renowned Shandrum Céilí Band took to the stage in Ballydesmond Community Centre for a céilí which attracted punters from all over Munster.
Locals welcomed Cork County Mayor Danny Collins to the Ardnaceol Concert in Kiskeam on Easter Sunday night.
The Mayor said he was delighted to meet the people of Duhallow and that he was hugely impressed by the diverse range of musical talent on offer at the Concert.
The Maurice O’Keeffe Music Festival Committee thanked all contributors who placed adverts in their programme, all sponsors and everyone who rowed in to make the 22nd Festival such a resounding success.
“I am delighted with the success of this year’s Festival, which we extended by several more days, my hope is that the Maurice O’Keeffe Music Festival will continue to revitalise our Sliabh Luachra traditional music and culture once again.
“We aim to promote all of the amazing young talent that we have around our own locality and give musicians and singers a platform to showcase their musical skills,” said coordinator Pat Fleming.