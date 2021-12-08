Ballincollig’s West City Retail Park to get €16 million makeover

Danish home-ware retailer JYSK, which has one store in Youghal, is set to open its second Cork outlet at the revamped West City Retail Park in Ballincollig.

AN ambitious aimed at giving the West City Retail Park in Ballincollig a multi-million Euro facelift has been given the green light by Cork City Council planners.

In May of this year Lidl lodged an application with the authority for a major redevelopment of their operation in the retail park, making provision for the amalgamation and part demolition/extension of the co-op store/retail warehouse and showroom at units 1 & 2 of the development into a 5,081 sq metre licensed Lidl discount foodstore.

It also sought permission to subdivide the existing store at unit 4 into two retail warehouse units for the sale of ‘bulky’ goods.

Under the proposal unit 3 at the retail park will be converted from a showroom into pharmacy and dispensary to include the sale of medical and pharmaceutical products, therapeutic appliances and equipment.

The radical proposal also incorporates the construction of a single-story cafe/coffee shop with internal and external seating, the repositioning of the existing site entrance from the Mecherstadt Road and changes to the existing internal road and car-park layout.

Welcoming the granting of permission for the development, Lidl regional director for Munster Conor Nagle said the development would see and investment of €16 million in the local area, creating up to 100 jobs across the retail park and hundreds more jobs during construction.

Mr Nagle said that in a bid to transform the retail park in to a ‘modern and vibrant hub’, Lidl has been working closely with leading Danish home retailer JYSK and Australian retail pharmacy Chemist Warehouse. A commercial agreement has been struck that will see both retailers move into units alongside the new Lidl store.

He said that in addition to the coffee shop, the development will also have a large retail unit that would be ideally suited to a local business seeking an electrical showroom or a sports/leisure store.

“We are delighted that Cork City have approved our plans and granted us planning permission for this exciting development. We are keen to commence work early next year,” said Mr Nagle.

“This plan will see the current retail park, which is vastly underutilised, transformed into a modern and vibrant retail hub for the residents of Ballincollig and the surrounding areas,” he added.