Baile Mhúirne’s Ionad Cultúrtha welcomes All Ireland winning musical

Comhaltas Lachtain Naofa pictured during rehearsal in Cill Na Martra, Cork.

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

THE Ionad Cultúrtha will be full of music and singing next weekend as Lachtaín Naofa CCÉ bring their All Ireland winning show, Fáilte Abhaile, to the Baile Mhúirne venue.

Starring Macroom’s own Joe Creedon and many other talented singers and musicians, it’s a show in which the return from America of a long gone neighbour has unexpected comic and musical consequences.

The show won a second All Ireland title for the Cill na Martra based Comhaltas branch last month and is now on a victory tour.

It’s well worth getting along to on Saturday or Sunday night in the Ionad. Tickets can be .booked by calling 026 45733

