Mark Redmond, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Cormac de Barra are to feature in a Music Netork Ireland concert at the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne on Saturday.

IF you’re wondering what to do on Saturday night, given the Late Late Show moved to Friday a few years ago now, take a trip to Baile Mhúirne where some of Ireland’s best traditional musicians will be performing in a concert at the Ionad Cultúrtha.

Máiréad Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan, Cormac de Barra, virtuouso harpist and Mark Redmond, uileann piper supreme, will be performing at the event which is supported by Music Network Ireland.

For €20 it’s the best offer you will get on Saturday.