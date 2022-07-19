Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha Show returns in a blaze of sunshine

These fine fellows were all smiles as they attended the Baile Mhúirne/Cúl Aodha Show in the grounds of Coláiste Íosagáin on Sunday.

Síofra Browne, from Ballylongford, who is mounted on Missy with Jane at the Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha Show in the grounds of Coláiste íosagáin on Sunday.

In case the heat is too much - the ambulance crew were on duty during Sunday's Baile Mhúirne Cúil Aodha Show in Coláiste Íosagáin.

We have a winner in the sprint - competitors in one of the sports day events during the Baile Mhúirne Cúil Aodha show on Sunday.

THE last time Baile Mhúirne Cúil Aodha Show was held was in 2019 when it was almost washed out by a biblical downpour. This year, as it returned after a three year Pandemic forced break, it was different.

Gone were the umbrellas to be replaced by curiously similar sunshades. People were looking for shelter this time - but it was from a scorching sun.

The De La Salle Brothers used to organise a sports day when they were in Coláiste Íosagáin and they would pupils to inform the parents to come along and that they would make the appropriate arrangements regarding the weather as they had a more direct line to God.

Their spirit must have intervened again on behalf of good weather for the show as it returned.

There was a fear that some might be deterred by the excessive heat but it proved to be groundless as people trickled in during the day long proceedings. There were the usual assortment of competitions and animals looked like they had been well groomed for their first outing in years.

The arts and craft tent was busy with a perpetual trophy up for grabs for the winner of the most competition - this trophy was named in honour of Nancy Murray, a loyal participant for many years in the arts and craft section - as well as cookery, poultry, vegetables and other classes.

Nancy died in November. Maybe it was she who interceded for good weather!