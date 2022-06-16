Avondhu and Duhallow schools strike run of wins in County Scór final

Indya Swarc (Shanballymore) winner at Solo Singing in the Co. Scór na bPaistí Final. Photo by John Tarrant.

Boherbue Novelty Act participating in the Co. Scór na bPaistí Final. Photo by John Tarrant.

Ballygown NS Set Dancers, winner in Solo Singing at the Co. Scór na bPaistí Finals. Photo by John Tarrant.

Mallow Convent Primary School Novelty Act winners at the Co. Scór na bPaistí Finals. Photo by John Tarrant.

Boherbue Set Dancers step out in the Co. Scór na bPaistí Finals. Photo by John Tarrant.

Ballinagree NS Ballad Group participating in the Co. Scór na bPaistí Finals. Photo by John Tarrant.

Daniel McSweeney (Boherbue) winner in Solo Singing at the Co. Scór na bPaistí Final. Photo by John Tarrant.

Derrinagree's Music Group of Ronan Murphy, Fionn Murphy and Ava Thornton, winners at the Co. Scór na bPaistí Finals. Photo by John Tarrant.

Seán Ó Sulleabháin (Scoil Abán Naofa) took runner up place at solo singing at the Co. Scór na bPaistí Final. Photo by John Tarrant.

Claire Feaheny (Ballygown NS) winner in Solo Dance at the Co. Scór na bPaistí Final. Cork Scor. Photo by John Tarrant.

Boherbue Quiz team winners at the Co. Scór na bPaistí Final receives their prize from Tony McAulliffe, Chairman, Cork Scór. Photo by John Tarrant.

North Cork schools delivered the best of cultural fare to claim terrific wins at the Couny Scór na bPaistí Finals hosted in the Eire Óg GAA Pavillion, Ovens last Saturday. In the presence of a large attendance, Avondhu and Duhallow representatives rattled out a number of wins.

A great outing for Ballygown NS caught the imagination, sampling a trio of wins, such consistency helped collect the Best overall School Award. Elsewhere Bohebue collected a double with delight too for Shanballymore, Derrinagree, Mallow, Aghada, Dungourney and St, Catherines hopefuls.

Ballygown Figure Dancers enjoyed success to garner the spoils in their presentation of “The High Caul”. Shanballymore’s Indya Swarc collected a popular win at solo singing thanks to a splendid rendition of “ Ellis Island” with Daniel McSweeney from Boherbue enjoying a win the recitation with his interpretation of “Garda William Finbarr Feely”.

Derrinagree had the Duhallow flags flying, their rousing jigs and reels collected the Instrumental Music category with Claire Feaheny (Ballygown NS) collecting the solo dance category.

From the solo music, Clara Frazer (Aghada), collected a win as did Dungourney Ballad Group. Mallow Primary Convent School Novelty Act came to prominence , their production “The Director’s Cut” sweeping the honours.

At Seanós Dancing, Stephanie Carr (St. Catherines) took victory, the run of success continued for Ballygown Set Dancers, their presentation of the North Kerry Set, good enough to ward off the best intentions of opposing teams.

A productive outing for Duhallow was rewarded on a win for Boherbue at question time.

Chairman of Cork County Scór, Tony McAulliffe together with Vice Chairman Pat Malone and Treasurer Jerome Casey presented the prizes to the winners and runners up.

Newmarket’s Sinéad Guiney compered the proceedings as Bean A’ Tí.

Results:

Figure Dancing: (1)Ballygown NS (Claire Feaheny, Niamh Hanley, Caoimhe Cosgrove, Zoe Boyle, Sarah Kelleher, Luisne Hannon, Eabha O’Neill, Emma Keating);

(2)St. Catherines (Tessa O’ Leary, Orla Morrison, OrIa Lane, Fira Lane, Caitlin Twomey, Milena Didek, Ríona Morrison, Layla McNamara);

Solo Singing: (1) Indya Swarc (Shanballymore), (2) Seán Ó Súilleabháin (Scoil Aban Naofa).

Recitation: (1) Daniel McSweeney (Boherbue), (2) Grace Sheedy (Ballygown NS),

Solo Music: (1) Clara Frazer (Aghada), (2) Fionn Murphy (Derrina