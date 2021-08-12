Average rents in Cork rose by 13% over the past 12 months

A NEW report on the current state of Ireland’s rental market has found that rents in County Cork have increased by more than 100 per cent since their lowest point two decades ago.

The Daft.ie Rental Report covering the second quarter of this year revealed that, as July drew to a close, the average monthly cost of rent in Cork County stood at €1,171, compared to €1,137 at the end of Q1, representing a 3.1-per-cent increase.

The Q2 figure represented a year-on-year increase of 13 per cent and a 100.8-per-cent increase on the trough, or lowest point, in 2001. It makes Cork the most expensive county in the country to rent in, outside of the capital.

Cork City also holds the dubious distinction of being the most expensive city in the country to rent in outside of Dublin, with the average rent coming in at €1,574 per month.

This figure represents a 2.8-per-cent increase in the Q1 figure of €1,483, a year-on-year increase of 9.1 per cent, and a staggering 113.4 per cent higher that the 2001 trough.

The report found that, nationally, rents over the Q2 of this year were, on average, 5.6 per cent higher than at the same time last year, the strongest year-on-year increase in rents since mid-2019. This marks the 36th consecutive quarter where rents were higher than in the previous year.

Nationally, the average monthly rent at the start of this month stood at €1,477.

Once again, the report found one of the key drivers behind rent increases was the lack of available accommodation, as highlighted by its author Ronan Lyons, assistant professor in Economics at Trinity College Dublin.

He pointed out that, as of August 1, there were just 2,455 homes available to rent across the State, almost 50 per cent down on the same date last year and the lowest number on record.

Outside of Dublin, there were fewer than 800 homes to rent, with the report pointing out that, prior to 2020, the lowest figure had been 1,500.

“The hope for renters and for Irish society is that August will mark the lowest point – as has been the case in other years and reflecting the timing of leases for the academic year,” wrote Dr Lyons.

“But, the underlying pressure on Ireland’s rental system is intense, and the supply shortages are chronic and worsening,” he added.

The report found there were just 281 homes available across the entire province of Munster at the start of this month – and just 15 in Waterford City and County.

The total for the province was the lowest ever recorded in the Daft.ie Rental series, which started in 2006.

While all of the Munster counties recorded year-on-year rental increases, Cork remains the most expensive, followed by Waterford (€1,136), Limerick (€1,032), Kerry (€1,022), Clare (€1,009) and Tipperary (€967).

Professor Lyons wrote that, despite population growth over recent years, next to no new rental homes have been added, and despite the country’s rental sector being around 50 per cent larger than it was 15 years ago, “the availability of homes to rent online is half of what it was then”.

“Clearly this is not a problem that can be solved by simplistic rent controls, which will, at best, hide the problem and are more likely to new forms of ‘equilibration’ – including under-the-counter payments and discrimination of various forms,” wrote Dr Lyons.

“To solve this, instead of wishing the problem away, new rental homes must be built. For this to happen, (building) costs must be brought down,” he added.