Attempted ‘Cúpla Focal’ at Cork County Council's 'Seachtain na Gaeilge' meeting is ordeal for all, Irish speakers included

Cork County Council has been reprimanded on a number of occasions for its adherence to an Irish Language Plan it agreed with the Minister for the Gaeltacht in relation to the Official Languages Act.

SKETCH

As an Irish speaker, I’m very conscious that not everyone had my good fortune to be raised with the language as my mother tongue so I’m slow to be critical of those who falter with their attempts to speak Irish in public.

However, sometimes, I can be pushed over the edge. At Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council the stand in chairman, Cllr Declan Hurley, apologised in advance for what he was about to read out, namely a note as Gaeilge indicating that this week’s meeting was taking place during Seachtain na Gaeilge and encouraging all to use their ‘cúpla focail’.

As soon as he had read the note, and its English language translation, he said that he was glad that was over with.

As an Irish speaker, so was I.

To be quite honest, an apology in advance for such a half baked attempt is never sufficient. It basically says – I know this is going to be terrible but I’m going to do it anyway.

Besides, when you follow it up with a statement that you’re glad that was over with, it copper fastens the insult. It says that this was harder for you than it was for Irish speakers, the group it was intended to appease.

Given that Cllr Danny Collins isn’t in Ireland at present, as he’s promoting the County in Chicago and New York during the St. Patrick’s Festival celebrations stateside, it’s a pity that he didn’t nominate a councillor with some command of the Irish language to stand in at this week’s meeting though his consideration in not being here to mangle the message himself is appreciated. Cllr. Gillian Ní Chochláin, last year’s Mayor, was well able for the task and there were other councillors in the Chamber on Monday who could have done the task justice, alongside the other duties of the chairperson.

To hear the sniggering in the Chamber at the discomfort of the stand-in chairman underlined to me and, no doubt, to other Irish speakers had they been listening or watching – members of the public are entitled to attend these meetings virtually – that the considerable Irish speaking community in Cork shames the Council in some way. That we grew up speaking Irish or learned it at school is our problem somehow. That normal people who speak Irish poorly or not at all are more reflective of normal people.

If it was National French or Japanese Week, I’m sure more consideration would have been given before being so insulting.

An insulting attitude is something to which Irish speakers are accustomed from Cork County Council, a repeat offender in terms of its half baked translations of Irish language documents such as its County Development Plan or, more crucially, its attitude to planning in Gaeltacht areas such as Múscraí where I live. The Coimisinéir Teanga has issued more than one reprimand to the Council for its less than scrupulous adherence to Irish Language Plans the authority agreed itself to fulfill.

A previous revelation by this reporter that the Irish language version of Cork County Council’s website had been provided by machine translation, which is less than satisfactory to say the least, led to an improvement in the situation with the implementation of a proper translation of the static content.

So making my views known publicly now may have a positive impact. Who knows. There’s only so much gritted teeth silence that we can sustain as the half baked attitude of the Council to the first language of the country and many – not a majority – of its citizens continues.

Déan iarracht níos fearr le bhúr dtoil.

Or as Sister Michael, the iconic Derry Girls character played by Cork actor Siobhán McSweeney, would say to Cork County Council, it’s time you wised up.