Arts to spring into life on St Patrick’s weekend

Aspiring writers can hone their skills with two exciting Workshops which will be hosted by Kanturk Arts Festival Committee over the St. Patrick’s weekend. On Saturday, March 18 from 10am-1pm, world renowned Cork novelist Billy O’Callaghan will host a fiction writing workshop which will be followed by a Poetry Workshop with Lucy Holme, poet and editor of ‘The Four Faced Liar’ literary journal, on Sunday, March 19th between 2pm – 5pm. Billy O’Callaghan is the author of four short story collections and three novels, most recently the Irish bestseller ‘Life Sentences’, the acclaimed collection ‘The Boatman and Other Stories’, and his breakthrough novel, ‘My Coney Island Baby’, which established his name internationally. Winner of the Irish Book Award and shortlisted for the COSTA Short Story Award and the Royal Society of Literature’s Encore Award, among numerous other honours, his books have been translated into over a dozen languages and his short stories have appeared widely in such esteemed journals such as Agni, the Kenyon Review, Narrative, Ploughshares and the Saturday Evening Post. A new novel, The Paper Man, will be published by Jonathan Cape in May 2023. Both beginner and established writers are welcome to attend both of the workshops and can register on Kanturkarts.ie. There is a fee of €15 for each workshop or €25 for both. “St Patrick’s weekend in Kanturk is synonymous with writing workshops,” said Janet Heeran, PRO of Kanturk Arts Festival Committee. “We are honoured to host such established authors,” continued Lisa. “These workshops have been the catalyst for local writers who have gone on to be published authors in their own right.” The Kanturk Arts Festival Committee will also be announcing a craft and a drypoint print workshop for the St Patrick’s weekend.

“We aim to promote the arts in all its forms in North Cork,” said Janet. “We are fortunate to have financial support from Cork County Council, Creative Ireland and Kanturk Credit Union which is currently celebrating 60 years in Kanturk”.

