Arts Council confirms grant for Ionad Cultúrtha

Emma Langford will be performing a concert at the Ionad Cultúrtha in November, following a residency at the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí arts centre.

THE Arts Council confirmed this week annual funding for twenty artists and 163 arts organisations, including €40,000 for Ionad Cultúrtha an Dochtúir Ó Loingsigh in Baile Mhúirne.

The announcement was greeted with relief and delight by Ionad Director, Dr. Aoife Granville, who welcomed what she described as ‘wonderful and sustained support’.

Making the announcement, Arts Council Director, Maureen Kennelly said the breadth and range of applications was ‘truly inspiring’ and said that a total of €12.8m was being allocated.

“The talent represented in these organisations and individual artists is world class and their ambition and confidence is a source of enormous pride to the Arts Council.”

The award comes at an especially busy time for the Ionad Cultúrtha which last week hosted an online concert to honour Lá na Cruite/The National Day of the Harp and is shortly opening its first exhibition in over a year.

The exhibtion ‘Cothú Saoil’ is by artist Maeve McSweeney who’s spent a period as artist in residence at the Ionad. She focused on one of Múscraí’s most acclaimed singers, Máire Ní Cheocháin Uí Chruadhlaoich, who passed away in 2019, and the exhibition highlight is a portrait of the singer who won the Oireachtas na Gaeilge gold medal for sean nós singing in 1951. ‘Cothú Saoil’ is to be opened by Síle Uí Chróinín on November 5.

In the coming weeks the Ionad will ramp up its programmes as restrictions ease to allow more live events with audiences present.

Among these events will be a concert with acclaimed singer Emma Langford who recently had a residency at the Ionad where she was researching strong women to inspire her to write a song or more than one song. It is believed she focused on Naomh Gobnait.