Artist Amy Begley exhibiting in Dublin

Local artist Amy Begley will be exhbiting her work at the Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin on Sunday June 26th from 3-6PM.

The exhibtion, part of the Connecting Artists program will showcase the works of 10 talented artists, living with disabilities, and pursuing their love of art.

“I work with many different materials. I like to paint with watercolour, inks and acrylics, and candle wax time to time. I paint with a texture feel to it,” says Amy.

Her incredible work will be on show with 9 other artists from around the country as part of the #ConnectingArtists2022 program and Exhibition.

She is really looking forward to getting the opportunity to exhibit her work:

“To share my experience and to show everyone that anything is possible”. Wishing Amy all the best.