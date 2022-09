Aidan Coffey is an accomplished accordion player who spent many years playing in duets with Baile Mhúirne based musician, the late Seamus Creagh.

BAILE Mhúirne’s Ionad Cultúrtha kicks off its Autumn season with the opening of an art exhibition by renowned traditional musician Aidan Coffey.

The exhibition will open on Thursday night in the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí arts hub and will be followed on Friday night by a concert featuring the Waterford accordionist. Aidan will be accompanied on Friday night by Paddy Tutty, Caoimhín and Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

Full details about the Ionad’s programme are available on its social media channels.