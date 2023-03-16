Around the town in Mallow

At the Coffee Morning at the Mercy Centre last Tuesday were Brenda Greene,Eileen Beecher, Anna Hennessy, Richaed Hennessy, Catherine O'Neill, Gabrielle France and Mary Theresa Linehan.

Noreen Gregor of the Mallow Daffodil Committee pictured with Valentyna Guyvan and Chychanina Iryna from Ukraine (Kilshannig Community Centre) at the annual Daffodil Coffee morning at Herlihy Centra last Friday.

Mallow Arts chairman Tadhg Curtis pictured at the Pop Un Gaeltacht night with his grandaughter Noah O'Flaherty, daughter Melanie June O'Flaherty and wife Fran Curtis.

Having a cuppa at the Coffee Morning last Tuesday were Evelyn Reed, Mary McInerney, Ann Hartnett, Mary O'Driscoll, Maureen O'Driscoll, Mary Mellerick, Julie Curran and Kathleen O'Connell. Photos..Eugene Cosgrove

In keeping with sustainability, Repair Cafés are popping up in many areas with one due to get up and running soon in Mallow.

In short, a Repair Café is a free meeting place in your community to repair things instead of throwing them away. The premise is that it is not a place for people to drop stuff off to get fixed but rather that they get help, ideas, advice on how to mend something themselves.

Roger Nagle has kindly agreed to organise the Mallow outlet but obviously cannot do it alone. Mallow Library will provide the meeting space to facilitate the café.

They generally run once a month for about two hours on a Saturday afternoon so not to over tax a volunteer’s time.

Those interested in getting involved are urged to contact Roger at rogernagle@gmail.com or Ciara at Mallow Library.

Blessing of expectant parents

Blessing of expectant parents for a healthy and safe delivery will be held in the Church of the Resurrection on Saturday, March 25 at 3pm.

This event is presented by the Mallow Parish Pastoral Council. If you wish to attend you are asked to contact the Mallow Parish office on 022 - 20276 or email parishmallow@gmail.com.

Mallow Active Retirement coffee morning

Up to 70 Mallow Active Retirement members gathered at the Mercy Centre on Tuesday morning to celebrate St. Patrick’s week.

This group is forever growing in numbers and hold many events throughout the year. The group were decked out in green to mark the occasion.

Girls rugby ‘Give It A Try’ programme

Mallow Rugby Club, in co-operation with the Irish Rugby Football Union, is running a Girls Give it a Try programme in April/May/June of this year.

Building on the success of last year’s programme (which had 76 participants), the 8-week programme is for girls (aged 6 to 14) to have fun, make friends and learn how to play rugby (non contact/tag). The programme is designed for girls that have not previously played rugby and would like to try it out.

It is €20 to participate in the 8-week programme (family rate for two or more sisters to participate is €30). Sessions are one hour in duration and the start date is Saturday, April 22 at 11am.

The sessions will be held at Mallow Rugby Club on St. Josephs Road, Mallow.

For more information contact Neil at 087 655 1126 or mailto: neil_sexton@hotmail.com.

There was lots of weekend rugby action for the girls with the junior and senior minis participating in a blitz in Midleton and the Under 14s and Under 16s playing in cup competitions while both the 14s and 16s played some excellent rugby in their respective games, they both narrowly lost their games.