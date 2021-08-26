Archives offer fascinating insight into company that helped build Cork

Pictured at the opening of the IITC public exhibition in Cork City Library were (L-R: Cllr Kieran McCarthy; Joe Healy, company secretary IITC; the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher; David Heffernan, managing director IITC and Cork City Librarian David O’Brien.

AS part of the Heritage Week 2021 celebrations the Cork based Irish International Trading Company (IITC) has donated its extensive collection of archive material stretching back more than a century to the Cork City Library.

The IITC was founded by a collective of Cork business families in 1920 who were motivated by a desire to support commercial and industrials development in a new and emerging Ireland.

Over the ensuring years the company has played a key role in the development of Cork, from supplying materials to aid the rebuilding of the city after its burning in 1920 all the way through to supporting local enterprise today.

From small beginnings, IITC has developed into a business with a global reach, a workforce of more than 120 and annual sales of €60 million.

The donated archive materials include minutes from board meetings, cash books, ledgers, letters and notes all dating back to the company’s inception against the backdrop of the Burning of Cork in 1920.

They will be on public display at the City Library until September 17.

To coincide with the donation historian and Cork City Councillor Kieran McCarthy presented the library with copies of his book ‘Irish International Trading Corporation (Cork), Celebrating 100 Years’, which details the company’s growth to the present day.

Speaking at the formal handover the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, said it would ensure the rich history of the 101-year-old company will be maintained for generations to come.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the legacy of IITC and its shared history with Cork, whilst also highlighting the important role that Cork City Library plays as a custodian of the city’s rich history,” said Cllr Kelleher.

IITC managing director David Heffernan said it marked another significant milestone in the company’s history.

“The original headquarters for the company was located on Grand Parade, across the road from Cork City Library, so in effect we are returning these materials close to the site of the inaugural meetings that took place in the 1920s,” said Mr Heffernan

City librarian David O’Brien said the archive material was “sure to be of public interest for generations to come.”

“IITC was founded at a time of enormous historical significance in Cork, so it is truly fascinating to be able to reflect on the work done in setting up a company that fostered crucial trading links to Europe and America,” he said.