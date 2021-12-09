Applicants for Irish driving test not on equal footing: TD

The wait times fora driving test in Irish are even longer than for those in English

CORK North West TD Aindrias Moynihan has said that it was clear applicants for an Irish language driving test are not being treated on an ‘equal footing’ as those seeking to do the test in English.

He made these comments after it emerged on Wednesday there were only two driving test examiners throughout Ireland able to carry out a test in the first official language.

The Road Safety Authority issued a statement this week saying that a further four testers with Irish language competence would be employed in January and that it would also be improving its web portal to facilitate more easily those people who wanted to a driving test in Irish.

“Even though the RSA accept that there’s a discrepancy, they need to hurry up and put Irish speakers who want to do the test in their native language on an equal footing with English speakers,” Deputy Moynihan said.