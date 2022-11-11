Apple plans major expansion of Cork plant at end of terrible week for tech

Applie has been in Cork since the 1980s.

What began as a hellish week for tech business in Ireland and throughout the world has ended with a good news story as Apple has confirmed it is planning a major expansion of its Cork base in Ireland.

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar tweeted on Friday afternoon that the tech giant had confirmed to him that it had received conditional planning permission to extend its plant at Hollyhill, an expansion which would lead to the recruitment of 1300-1500 workers.

“Work will hopefully start in 2023 and finish in 2025,” said the Tánaiste.

The technology giant said both new and existing staff would use the four storey over basement facility, which it is hoped will be completed by mid-2025.

"We've called Cork home for more than 40 years, and are thrilled to accelerate our investments here as we grow our team and expand our campus," said Cathy Kearney, Apple's Vice President of European operations, when the plans were lodged with Cork City Council earlier this year.

"We are proud to be part of the community here, and with this new project, we will continue to create new jobs, support local organisations, and drive innovation on behalf of our customers," she

said.

The expansion will also include employee transport services and green communal spaces at the Hollyhill campus.

The new building will be run on 100% renewable energy, with solar panels to be built on all new structures, including pedestrian walkways that link buildings.

The plans also include a new Commute Hub, which will have bike and scooter storage and e-charging points as part of efforts to make it attractive for employees to walk, cycle or take other sustainable forms of transport.

The confirmation that the plans by Apple are going ahead will come as welcome news by the Government following a week which began with news of layoffs at Twitter, Meta and Stripe.