Appeal to Cork people to help conserve water

Irish Water has issued an appeal for people to conserve water during the heatwave

The residents of Oileán Cléire and a number of other Cork communities have been hit with a night time ‘water restriction’ notice due to the ongoing heat-wave and decrease in rainfall, a statement from Irish Water has confirmed.

As well as the off-shore Gaeltacht island, other local water schemes have also been hit with restriction notices. These include: Newmarket – Ballintona Water Supply, Roberts Cove Reservoir, Clonakilty Water Scheme, Coppeen Pump Station.

“Due to the significant increase in demand during the recent hot weather, combined with the recent decrease in rainfall , the drinking water distribution pipe to the Cape Clear Network will be throttled from 8:30pm – 7:30am until further notice,” the statement issued on Friday afternoon said.

“High ground and the extremities of the networks would be greatest affected. These areas might experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the throttled period

“The restriction is required to give the reservoir time to replenish and is necessary during this off-peak time, as it is possible that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

“The vast majority of Irish Water’s 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply.

"Irish Water would like to thank members of the public for their responsible use of water and is asking everybody to continue to take some simple steps to conserve water to ensure supplies are healthy into late Summer and Autumn.

According to the statement, Irish Water and Cork County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies, however, the public is still being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use.

Irish Water representative Pat Britton told The Corkman that the decision to introduce nightime restrictions had to be taken and could extend beyond the weekend.,

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people of Cape Clear, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours.

“We would again like to thank the people of Cork in general for their support in conserving water, particularly during this hot weather we are all enjoying.

“West Cork water levels in particular are very vulnerable and we strongly urge everyone to play their part in conserving water. By reducing the water used, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the Summer and into Autumn.

“To help people learn more about saving water we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

Levels at all Irish Water supplies will continue to be monitored over the coming weeks and months and the utility has committed to take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.

There are a number of easy steps to reduce water usage during the hot weather. These include: