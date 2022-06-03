Appeal to avoid Accident & Emergency if possible

AS the country faces into the June Bank Holiday, the HSE South West Region has appealed for people to avoid Accident & Emergency units if at all possible if they incur injuries or fall ill.

The warning came on Friday as an Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation statement disclosed there over 300 patients waiting on trolley for admission to hospitals around Ireland. The total for Cork’s two main hospitals was more than any other hospital in the country – Cork University Hospital has 29 awaiting admission while there were 8 on trolleys in the Mercy University Hospital Emergency Department.

That statement coincided with the appeal issued by the South/South West Health Group ‘to consider all care options before attending Emergency Departments. “We need to protect our EDs for those patients who need urgent and emergency care,” a spokesperson said in the HSE statement issued on Friday.

"This year, hospitals have reported record numbers of patients presenting at Emergency Departments for care and treatment, including a sharp increase in the number of patients who are seen and treated in the ED and then discharged without requiring admission to hospital.

"Many of these patients could have been treated at other healthcare services such as Injury Units, GP and GP out of Hour services and pharmacies.

"Patients who attend Emergency Departments for routine and non-urgent treatment are being advised that they will experience very long waiting times over the coming weekend and into early next week.

"The HSE regrets this delay and is asking all to help our staff through a challenging time for our services by:

Considering all healthcare options before attending ED including Injury Units, GP services and pharmacies

Dialling 999 or 112 for emergency care if there is concern for serious illness or injury

Continuing to wear face masks and maintaining good hand hygiene practices when attending hospitals

Abiding by all infection control measures including visiting restrictions in hospitals and hospitals wards.

The HSE statement also provided a list of health care options;