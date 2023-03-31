Appeal lodged against the decision to shoot down 88-unit Mallow residential development

THE decision by Cork County Council planners to shoot down a proposal for an 88-unit residential development in Mallow has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In March of last year developer Oakfield Resources submitted plans for the housing scheme on an eight-acre site at Annabella on the western said of Mallow Town.

The application made provision for a mix of 28 semi-detached houses, 26 town-houses, 32 duplex units, two apartments and a crèche.

Further provision was made for a new vehicular and pedestrian access point from the Kennel Hill Road, associated car-parking, shared open spaces and various ancillary works.

Submissions were received by the authority in relation to the proposed development from local residents citing a number of issues of concern.

These included the potential for water drainage onto adjacent properties, parking the potential for traffic congestion on nearby roads and access for emergency vehicles.

Concerns were also raised about the site being located within the River Blackwater Special Area of conservation (SAC) for the protection of local wildlife, flora and fauna.

Another submission said that surface water disposal was a “significant issue” for the proposed development, with the risk of contamination from silt, sediment, hydrocarbons, cement or chemicals, particularly during the construction phase.

Concerns were also raised about the ability of the existing water supply scheme to cater for the proposed additional units.

Refusing permission for the development, planners cited concerns over waste water disposal.

“On the basis of the information submitted, the applicant has not demonstrated that the arrangements provided for dealing with waste water disposal from the development are adequate to cater satisfactorily for the development,” read their ruling.

They also raised concerns that the proposed development may contribute to water pollution at the location and could be “prejudicial to public health”.

The lengthy appeal documents concluded the rationale for refusing the development was “unreasonable”.

It argued the reason for refusal related solely to arrangements for wastewater disposal, “which is the sole responsibility of Irish Water and Irish Water did not object to the proposal”.

It also said that suitable arrangements for wastewater disposal could be secured by way of a planning condition “as is common practice.”

The submission further argued that the there was a clear need for new and affordable housing in Mallow in light of population growth predictions.

It pointed out that preliminary 2022 census figures showed the population of Mallow (urban and rural) stood at 14,363 and that according to the County Development Plan targets this will increase to 15,351 by 2028.

The submission said there was “strong demand” for housing in Mallow and that the delivery of same where house prices are lower than Cork City “will provide a more accessible option for a first-time buyer to own a home in a suitable location”.

“This is particularly important given the constrained rental supply in the county,” it added.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a ruling on the appeal on or before July 27.