Appeal lodged against crematorium decision

IF at first you don’t succeed try again.. and again.

That would appear to be the mantra of the company behind the controversial proposal to build a crematorium on the site of the former Duhallow Park Hotel, which has lodged an appeal against the latest ruling by Cork County Council to shoot the plan down in flames.

Having already been refused planning permission for the facility by Cork County Council in 2018, a decision that was upheld by An Bord Pleanála, Classic Lodges (Ireland) Ltd returned to the fray in March of this year with a fresh application.

That was also shot down by council planners, who cited two key reasons for the refusal.

In the first instance they said if approved, the proposal “would create an adverse effect on the national N72 road where the maximum speed limit applies and would be at variance with policy in relation to control of frontage development on national road”.

They further ruled the facility would “endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard and obstruction of road users due to the movement of extra traffic generated”.

On both points they ruled the development would be “contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

A submission has now been lodged with the appeals board by chartered planning consultants McCutcheon Hall on behalf of Classic Lodges challenging the decision.

Citing the grounds for appeal, the submission said the principle of development has been established and that the proposed development “would not have adverse effects on the on the efficient operation or prejudice the strategic function of the N72”.

They have also contended the planning authority decision failed to give proper regard to mitigation measures proposed in a Traffic Transport Assessment submitted with the application.