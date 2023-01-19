Appeal for Cork support for new project to plant native Irish trees

A TEAM of volunteers has launched an appeal to help it raise funds to purchase a field which would be used to begin the process of creating an ‘ecologically complex native woodland’ in time for the 200th anniversary of the Great Famine in 2045.
Entitled the Gaelic Woodland Project, the company which was set up in 2019 has secured charitable status and has the backing of two former Government ministers, Ciaran Cannon and Colm Brophy.
“New grants and premiums, which are attracting international investors, will be redirected into the enhancement and expansion of the woodland. We have found a suitable field in Meath that we’d like to purchase however our savings (€14k) are notsufficient equity,” said project founder Eoghan Connaughton, a Masters student in Environmental Science at Trinity College in Dublin.
Mr Connaughton is specialising in the subject of rewilding and as part of this studies has developed a methodology to convert invasive species into biofuel.
“We need help proliferating our campaign to purchase the first field. All donors will be invited to participate in planting and offered their own 21-year licensed plot.
“As all donations are committed to land purchasing, the more people we engage, the greater the woodland network.
“We believe, especially during the Gresham House controversy, that the Gaelic Woodland Project is a charitable alternative; conversely, all profits from premiums will be redirected into woodland enhancement and expansion.”