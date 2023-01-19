Appeal for Cork support for new project to plant native Irish trees

The Meath based project is hoping to raise funds from Cork and all over Ireland to purchase a field to plant native Irish trees.

A TEAM of volunteers has launched an appeal to help it raise funds to purchase a field which would be used to begin the process of creating an ‘ecologically complex native woodland’ in time for the 200th anniversary of the Great Famine in 2045.

Entitled the Gaelic Woodland Project, the company which was set up in 2019 has secured charitable status and has the backing of two former Government ministers, Ciaran Cannon and Colm Brophy.