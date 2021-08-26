Aontú’s Kealy welcomes party’s maternity bill

LEGISLATION proposed by Aontú to enable partners to accompany expectant mothers as they deliver their babies has been welcomed by the party’s Cork North West representative Becky Kealy. The Maternity Care Bill provides that mothers receiving maternity care could be accompanied in hospital during childbirth and on occasions prior and subsequent to the birth by their nominated partner. “We submitted this bill due to the on-going difficulties experienced by mothers at some Maternity Hospitals,” said Ms Kealy, who was an unsuccessful candidate for the party in Cork North West in last year’s General Election. “In some hospitals mothers are going into emergency presentations on their own. This is hugely distressing,” said Ms Kealy. “In some hospitals fathers or the nominated partner can only attend when the mother is in the labour ward. “This means that the early stages of labour, which can last for many hours, has to be done with the necessary support. Some mothers have to go to daunting appointments on the health of their babies on their own. “This puts serious pressure on mothers and their partners. This can have significant emotional effects on mothers, especially when the life of the child is in danger.’’ The issue of partners being allowed to accompany expectant mothers has come to the fore on a number of occasions over the past while and was highlighted this week when a mother who delivered her child subsequently died of COVID. Her partner had not been able to be with her physically when she delivered her baby daughter but had been able to be in electronic communication with his wife via ‘Facetime’. “Senior clinicians in the HSE, including Tony Holohan, have put guidelines in place for maternity care. “These guidelines have not been adhered to by many hospitals. Most fathers and partners are close contacts of mothers. “Antigen testing could be used to reduce risk further. “Moving some maternity services such as Antenatal services into a community care setting could relieve pressure on maternity hospitals and facilitate best practice. “Maternity services are grossly underfunded and the ongoing culture war over the St Vincent’s site is holding up the building of a new National Maternity Hospital.” Ms Kealy suggested that life was returning to normal as thousands were attending GAA matches, many were going on foreign holidays and school and university students would be returning to class and lectures shortly. She said that the Bill introduced by Aontú would seek ‘to ensure that an accompanying person can attend with a mother receiving maternity care in hospital during childbirth and on specified occasions prior and subsequent to the birth and to ensure that the accompanying person is permitted to visit the baby in the event that he/she is in a neonatal intensive care unit or special care baby unit’. “The Bill has been designed in such a manner that if the public health guidelines change for whatever reason in the future, the legislation can be alter to suit the new reality. Aontú urge the political establishment to support this Bill, cross party support will demonstrate to pregnant woman that parties will put aside political differences to support mothers and their partners,” she added.