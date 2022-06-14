Anyone looking for a pair of tee-socks? We're talking to you Liz Truss!

Cork clothing company Hairy Baby has produced a mock up of socks they propose to send UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, following her unsuccessful attempts to correctly pronounce 'Taoiseach'.

POPULAR Cork clothing designers Hairy Baby have produced a mock up of a pair of socks they want to send UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss following her unsuccessful attempt to pronounce ‘Taoiseach’ when she announced her Bill to over-ride the Northern Protocol in Westminster.

The senior Tory politician, Ms Truss, appeared to become tongue tied as she referred to Taoiseach Mícheál Martin and pronounced his title as ‘tee-sock’.

This has given rise to a Twitter storm as social media fans, already engaged and, possibly, enraged, by the latest development in the Brexit saga, poked fun mercilessly at the UK politician.

The Cork based company, however, has scotched any speculation that they may offer this new sock for sale on their website, hairybaby.com.

"New Tee-Socks coming soon, limited to 1 pair only for @trussliz,” the company tweeted.

Hairy Baby manufactures a wide range of humorous t-shirts and socks and sells them online at www.hairybaby.com.