Annual suicide commemoration event takes place this weekend

Shane Hanley, sub-officer, Charleville Fire Brigade presenting the proceeds of a car wash by the brigade at Charleville town Park to Margaret O'Callaghan of Charleville Suicide Aware group. The money is to be used for counselling purposes.

Charleville based Mallow native Margaret O’Callaghan has been waging a campaign, often single handed, to improve facilities for people suffering from mental health issues, especially those with suicidal thoughts. Presently, she is getting ready for the annual commemoration evening for the people who have died by suicide that will start with a walk in the Town Park in Charleville, it will end with prayers and the release of balloons, and a remembrance table at the Town Plaza.

Margaret embarked on this personal crusade in 2008 in Charleville when her 22 years-old son, Frankie, took his own life. She set up the Suicide Aware organisation in Charleville to alert people to the problem, and in an effort to prevent people in the community from taking their own lives. Since then, she has campaigned tirelessly to highlight suicide prevention and put in place the means where people suffering from depression may seek help in the town and in villages and towns in the surrounding areas.

In later years she was joined by Maureen O’Leary. Other people similarly affected by the deaths of family members, such as Margaret and Mary Corkery, and their family members also came on board.

Margaret also pays tribute to local man Joe Fox for his support, and to Margo Connolly, who assists with administration and publicity. In the initial stages she got great help from David O’Grady of Ballyhoura Development.

“There is not enough being done locally to help people who may be suffering with depression, especially in small towns. You have Pieta House but they are located in Cork and Limerick cities, and people don’t have access to them when they need it most. Since the Covid pandemic it is impossible to get to see a doctor on a one-to-one basis at short notice,” said Margaret.

“I’m only an ordinary person but I do what I can along with the others in our group to aid people in these situations.

“We have engaged the expertise of a local councillor who is available to talk to people should they require assistance. We have distributed cards with the ‘phone number on it if they need to talk to her.

“She [counsellor] is being kept very busy presently as the pandemic has had a huge effect on people’s lives, and they have nowhere else to turn to,” said Margaret,

She also speaks very highly of the local Gardai whom, she said, don’t get enough credit for the work they do, and Charleville Fire Brigade personnel, who help raise the money needed to pay for counselling services. This, along with their street collection keeps them afloat, along with the fantastic support they get from local business people.

They have also planted Trees of Hope and placed benches in Charleville and at 25 other locations in the immediate area where people may go and reflect on those that are gone.

The annual commemoration for those who have died by suicide will take place at Charleville Town Park and Town Plaza on this Friday evening 10th September, starting at 6.30pm.