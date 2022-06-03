Annual Fermoy MS branch Father’s Day Galtee Walk fundraiser returning to the great outdoors

Joe Tobin, chair of the Fermoy Multiple Sclerosis Ireland branch, with other committee members at the launch of their annual Father’s Day Galtee Walk, which this year will take place at Glansheskin Forest near Kilworth.

FOLLOWING a two-year Covid enforced break, during which the event was held run virtually, the annual Fermoy branch Sclerosis Society of Ireland Father’s Day Galtee Walk will return to the great outdoors once again on Sunday, June 19.

Now in its 41st year, the event traditionally attracts more than 1,000 walkers who in the chance to enjoy some of the most stunning scenery the region has to offer under the guidance of experienced hill walkers.

Branch chairperson Joe Tobin said the walk, the most important event on their fundraising calendar, will take place from the recreation area of the Glansheskin Forest (Kilworth Wood).

“We are delighted to be back to a physical walk and are really looking forward to meeting up with our wonderful friends and supporters in person once again,” said Mr Tobin.

“As parking will be limited at the recreation area, we would advise people to park in Kilworth Village and walk to wood,” he added.

Mr Tobin said that like many other charitable organisations, MS Ireland’s fundraising streams had been severely impacted by the pandemic, making it all the more important that people come out and support this year’s walk.

“During the pandemic we were not able to hold flag days, church gate collections or fundraising dances. But, we are back in the game now,” said Mr Tobin.

He said that in addition to supporting local services and supports for those with MS the money raised through the walk help fund research into its causes, its management and a cure for the condition.

“MS is one of those diseases that has many different forms and can take various paths through a person’s lifetime making each person’s journey individual. In recent years scientific research has provided a number of treatment options using modifying therapies that are tailored to the individual and can assist in altering the course of the disease,” said Mr Tobin.

“As we adapt to a new landscape, with our determined effort and your support we truly hope we can continue to provide the supports and services our local MS community need,” he added.

For more information on how to register for the walk and donate to the charity visit www.ms-society.ie/fermoy-branch-annual-fathers-day-walk or email msi.fermoy@gmail.com

Sponsorship Cards are also available by phone at 087 668 2834.