Annes Grove Gardens to reopen on Friday following extensive programme of restoration works

Final preparations are underway at Annes Grove for the official opening of the gardens this week.

CONSIDERED to be among the most picturesque and historically important sites of its kind in the country, Annes Grove Gardens in Castletownroche is rightly regarded a jewel in Ireland’s horticultural crown.

From this coming Friday the public will once again have the opportunity to see why it is held in such high esteem when it reopens to the public following a major restoration project.

Following the donation of the historic estate to the State by the Annesley family in 2016 the Office of Public Works (OPW) has invested more than €2 million into the 190-acres estate, which encompasses the Demesne, spectacular gardens, parkland, a stately 18th century house and outbuildings.

Renowned among enthusiasts, the gardens are situated above the River Awbeg in a landscape of woodland, river and glen reminiscent of poet Edmund Spenser’s epic poem ‘The Fairie Queen’, written in nearby Kilcolman Castle.

Annes Grove is a wild garden and truly Robinsonian, making full use of the natural landscape and diversity of soils and where exotics are inserted into the native and naturalised flora for artistic effect.

The oldest part is the Walled Garden, originally laid out in the 18th century, while the Woodlands Garden holds some of the earliest rhododendrons introduced to Ireland, having been grown from seeds collected by the famous plant-hunter Frank Kingdon-Ward on his expeditions to Burma, Yunan Province, Tibet and Bhutan.

They found their way to North Cork when Richard Arthur Grove Annesley, who inherited the estate in 1892, became a subscriber in the early 20th century.

He took advantage of the limestone cliffs providing Mediterranean conditions as well as the pockets of neutral and acid soil to create an exotic, sub-tropical Riverside Garden amid a jungle of bamboos, gunnera, skunk cabbage and Himalayan primulas.

The OPW has sensitively restored these first two gardens for visitors to enjoy, while the restoration of the third, the fragile Riverside Garden, continues.

As part of its ambitious programme of rediscovering and restoring the historic gardens, the OPW has been as faithful as possible in sourcing the plants which were part of the original planting before the Second World War, but, inevitably, many plants will take time to propagate.

OPW minister Patrick O’Donovan TD, will be joined by former owners Jane and Patrick Annesley and invited guests for the official opening of the estate on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking recently Deputy O’Donovan said the initial phase of the restoration project had identified areas in need immediate attention, including restoring the world-famous gardens and outbuildings that were in a very poor repair and in danger of subsequent collapse.

“Throughout 2016–2019, good progress was made on repairing/rebuilding estate walls, roads, paths and car parking facilities. Windows and plasterwork were restored to the front of the house and new roofs installed on some of the 18th century farmyard buildings. Many overgrown areas were cut back and replanting works commenced,” said Minister O’Donovan.

Further works have included emergency works to stable buildings, paths and ancillary works to the gardens ahead of Annes Grove reopening to the public on Friday.

Minister O’Donovan said the OPW was currently planning the next phase of works at Annes Grove, with a planning application set to be lodged for the development of facilities including a café, exhibition spaces and conservation of the main House for interpretation of the history of Annes Grove and its spectacular and unique plant collection.

“It is envisaged that Annes Grove Gardens will become a strong destination for visitors, particularly international visitors with an interest in gardens,” said Minister O’Donovan.

“The scale of ambition for Annes Grove is substantial and is subject to available funding and resources. The OPW plans to open the site on a phased basis, beginning with an initial offering where visitors can access the extensive garden and riverside walks and enjoy an on-sire catering offering,” he added.

The gardens will be accessible by paid guided tour only from April 7 through to September 22 .