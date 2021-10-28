Animal farm turns to Zoom and back

Tortoises eat their dinner - and they love their greens

THE founder of Duhallow’s only licensed zoo, the Animal Roadshow in Ballydaly on the Cork/Kerry border, has spoken about the challenges the operation has had to overcome during the COVID pandemic.

Before the lockdowns which took a grip last year, the Animal Roadshow was involved in a great many different avenues to get people to see the 50-60 animals they had. They had training days for corporate groups and attended festivals as well as catering for schools and family visits.

During that time, the Roadshow took the animals onto to Zoom and were quite busy with events online during the time the actual zoo had to be closed to comply with public health restrictions.

During that time, however, they had to reduce the number of animals they had at their premises and many of those creatures have now been rehomed with friends.

“It was an opportunity for a fresh start,” said Marie Fleming, the founder of the zoo which has just recently secured its zoo licence for a third successive year.

“We decided to focus on education and animal therapy.

“It’s much more rewarding for us and easier for all of us.”

Now the Roadshow, which is very much a family affair as Marie’s children are trained as Special Needs Assistants, is focusing a lot on helping those with special needs, schools and families.

“We’re very familiar with children on the autism spectrum and we find that animals with texture - like snakes with their smooth skin or bearded dragons - are very popular with them.”

The Zoo recently took delivery of a batch of new reptiles in the past week and is hoping to start showing them soon.

Before that happens, however, the handlers have to be trained to better look after the animals and cater to their specific needs.

Visitors to the zoo at Ballydaly can look forward to meeting a host of exotic and interesting creatuers - from Chardonnay the chamaleon to Handsome George, the guinea pig.

There’s also Bert the owl, a herd of tortoises and alot of other fascinating animals.

The smaller more focused operation now helps them maintain social distancing and keep numbers manageable.

Things are going well down at the aninal farm, it seems!