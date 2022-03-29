Anger in Cork after Government withdraws 2024 America’s Cup bid

Cork Chamber president Paula Cogan insisted the gains from hosting the America’s Cup in Cork would have significantly outweighed the costs of hosting the event.

THE decision by the Government to withdraw Ireland’s bid to host the 2024 America’s Cup has been slammed by the president of Cork Chamber, who said it was “short sighted and showed a lack of ambition.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney had been lobbying cabinet colleagues to host the 37th staging of world-famous yachting race in Cork, with a technical team even visiting the city and county to scope out a number of potentials sites for the event.

However, it has emerged that Tourism Minister Catherine Martin and Sport Minister Jack Chambers have decided to withdraw the bid after concluding that hosting an event on this scale would prove too costly.

A Government statement issued on Monday evening said that following an extensive consultation and assessment process it had been decided to withdraw the bid.

“The assessment provided is that, while Cork harbour is potentially a great venue for the event, based on the technical assessment carried out the necessary infrastructural and planning arrangements would not be in place to host the event in 2024,” read the statement.

It pointed out an event on the scale of the America’s Cup brings with it an expectation of “excellent delivery”, but the tight time-frame between here and 2024 also posed a “large risk of under delivery”.

The statement went on to say that Ministers recognised hosting the event in Cork would have brought positives to the region in terms of tourism.

“However, it is also recognised that a very considerable amount of expenditure would have been required to deliver the event at a time of major and growing demands on the Exchequer and this had to be taken into account in arriving at a decision,” it added.

Reacting to the development, Cork Chamber president Paula Cogan said the withdrawal of the bid was short sighted in light of the potential economic, social and cultural benefits associated with the America’s Cup.

“The timing of this event would have provided a real boost for the economy in the immediate post-Covid recovery era. As well as the economic benefit, it was an opportunity to showcase the best of Irish hospitality, tourism and culture. Businesses here in Cork and across the country have now been denied the opportunity to benefit from the event,” said Ms Cogan.

She insisted that the gains from having the America’s Cup in Cork significantly outweighed the cost of hosting it.

“Projects such as this require greater ambition and real engagement with local stakeholders. Lessons must be learned from this, only time will tell whether there will be reputational damage when consideration is being given to Ireland for hosting future global bids” said Ms Cogan.

“The loss of the 2024 America’s Cup bid will be felt by all here in Cork and in the wider region, and this unique opportunity to recover and prosper with such a high-profile yachting race is now another country’s gain,” she added.