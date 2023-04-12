Andy drives Duhallow in reverse to spread his vital message of hope

Aaron and Conor Buckley were at the Andy Moynihan Pieta House fundraiser in Ballydesmond with Katie O’ Sullivan

Andy Moynihan setting off from Ballydesmond to reverse a car on a 76km route around Duhallow on Easter Sunday as a fundraiser for Pieta House. The courtesy Car was supplied by E. Tarrant & Sons, Skoda Dealers, Banteer. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Andy Moynihan pictured with helpers and volunteers in Ballydesmond just before he set off to reverse a car on a 76km route in aid of Pieta House on Easter Sunday

Locals who travelled in convoy with Andy Moynihan on his Pieta House fundraiser and Sergeant Paul Lynch who led the run.

Andy Moynihan pictured with his wife Eileen and daughters Laura and Leah before he set off on his Pieta House fundraiser on Easter Sunday

‘Ending suicide, beginning hope’ was the slogan on Andy Moynihan’s shirt as he began reversing a car on a 76km route on Easter Sunday morning as a fundraiser for Pieta House.

A large crowd turned out in Andy’s native Ballydesmond to support the endeavour before he set off at 12pm led by a convoy of motorbikes and Sergeant Paul Lynch in the Garda Car.

After leaving Ballydesmond, Andy’s Reverse Car Run travelled through the Villages of Kiskeam, Boherbue, Newmarket, Kanturk, Banteer, Rathcoole, Millstreet, Cullen and Knocknagree before returning to Ballydesmond.

Andy, with his wife Eileen and daughters Laura and Leah, organised the fundraiser in memory of Eileen’s brother Michael Murphy who sadly passed away in 2011.

“I always intended raising funds for Pieta House in the hope of helping and supporting anyone with suicidal or self harming thoughts and so I came up with the idea of reversing a car over the 76km circular route,” Andy said

While Andy might have a bit of a pain in his neck after looking over his shoulder for 76km, the effort proved very worthwhile with €13,000 raised at the time of going to print and donations still pouring in.

Andy expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped either before the event and on the day.

“I want to thank all the people who donated, to everyone who turned up before we set off, the crew on Sunday who helped make it happen including the support cars, the bikes and the Gardaí, especially Sergeant Paul Lynch who ensured the route was safe and clear.

“Thanks so much to Connie Tarrant of E. Tarrant & Sons who provided an Electric Car for the fundraiser. Also to those who posted on Facebook and Instagram before, during and after the event, especially Janet Burke. A special thanks to Mary and Pat at Bob’s bar for kindly looking after us when we returned to Ballydesmond after the event. Thanks also to Chris O’ Sullivan and Kanturk printers for the posters” Andy said.

“I’m so grateful to all my family and friends for making this a very memorable and special day, at the moment we have €13,000 raised for Pieta House, a very worthy cause, in memory of Michael Murphy” Andy added.

Donations for Andy’s Reverse Car Run in aid of Pieta House will be accepted until the end of the month at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/eileen-moynihan326