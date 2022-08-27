An offer we can’t refuse from Macroom Gardaí!

Macroom Garda Statiion will be open to the public on Saturday, September 3, between 12-4pm to mark the centenary of its foundation in 1922.

As the Gárda Síochána celebrate 100 years since its establishment a century ago, I’ve been asked to communicate an invitation that can’t be refused from our local Garda Station.

The call came on Thursday afternoon and I was asked would I be interested in coming along to the Garda Station which is just opposite the Court House on Saturday next between the hours of midday and 4pm?

“Ahem, that’s a very interesting invitation,” I responded, with just a tiny note of nervousness in my voice. Had I committed an unwitting illegality ? What did the long arm of the law want in crooking its finger in my direction?

These thoughts were unspoken, needless to say. And there is no truth in the saying about suspicion haunting the guilty mind.

“Nothing like that,” the response came.

“Phew,” I respond under my breath.

“Well, it’s how we’re celebrating 100 years since the foundation of the Gárdaí and we want to give people an opportunity to see the station, it’s going to be an open house between midday and 4pm.”

So this isn’t just about me. It’s an invitation for everybody in the locality.

The Garda Station in Macroom is well over 100 years old, being a former RIC outpost. There’s a lot of memorabilia to see and, on top of that, people will get an opportunity to see the Armed Response Unit, the Dog Unit and the Traffic Unit.

In short, this is an invitation to spend a fascinating afternoon in the company of the Gardaí in Macroom and get a first hand view of a slice of history. It’s an invitation I accept!