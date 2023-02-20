‘An Cailín Ciúin’ star to bring story of Cork War of Independence commander to life

Michael Patric's one man show is based on the memoirs of Seán Moylan, Irish Revolutionary. It will be staged in the Cultúrlann in Newmarket on March 4/5,

North Cork actor and writer Michael O’Sullivan – who goes by the stage name Michael Patric – is a busy man these days. On Sunday night, he was at the BAFTA Awards Ceremony in London as part of the cast and crew of An Cailín Ciúin.

And on Wednesday he resumes rehearsals for his one man show about Seán Moylan, a show which is to get its premiere at the beginning of next month in the heartland of north Cork where the legendary War of Independence leader operated with deadly efficiency.

Last week he was on set for a new short film, a project which tells him that Irish movie making is in a good place.

Speaking to The Corkman, Michael said he saw a clear link between the freedpm fight of Seán Moylan and his comrades and An Cailín Ciúin making it to the BAFTA awards ceremony, the first ever Irish language movie to be nominated for the prestigious British award.

“Were it not for the sacrifices of people like Seán Moylan and many others, many of whom lost their lives, it would be difficult to see films as Gaeilge like An Cailín Ciúin at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards ceremony,” he remarked.

While going to the glitzy BAFTA ceremony, including dressing up in a tuxedo, was special, the filming of An Cailín Ciúin occurred two years ago and, as a working actor, Michael has to look ahead to the next projects..

He’s been working on the script for Seán Moylan, Irish Revolutionary for eight months and will be performing in Newmarket’s Cultúrlann on March 4 and 5 next. The production is directed by Geoff Gould and the design is by Cormac O’Connor.

Like many people, he came to Seán Moylan’s story with a little knowledge about the man but the more he researched him, the greater his admiration for the man and his comrades and the sacrifices they made.

"He’s from this area but I didn’t know enough.

"The generations behind me know little or nothing at all about him, or about any of the other people who volunteered, and risked their lives and in many cases lost their lives.

"In other countries they celebrate people who made sacrifices like that loudly and proudly and, for some reason in this country, we don’t.”

According to Michael, the reluctance was partly due to the Civil War. “Not talking about it was understandable,” he said.

"After 100 years, at the very least, we should remember them and remember the sacrifice they made so we can celebrate things like an Irish language film going to the Oscars and the BAFTAs.

"That wouldn’t be happening now if these men hadn’t made the sacrifices they made 100 years ago.”

The play is based to a large extent on Seán Moylan’s own memoirs but Michael has also researched the accounts of Moylan’s comrades in arms and their testaments tally.

After the tumultuous period of the early 1920s, Seán Moylan went on, after initially expressing opposition to the formation of Fianna Fáil, to become the party’s TD in Cork North and was a Cabinet minister, serving as Minister for Education in his final term before his death, at the age of 68, in 1957.

"He wrote his memoirs on the War of Independence for the Bureau of Military History, which De Valera set up, and it’s really precise and it’s really indepth so then you have to cross reference his memory of events with the Newmarket battalion and the Cork No. 2 Brigade just for accuracy.

"There’s a responsibility, even though his account seems completely accurate and lucid, on my part to have it as accurate as I can and to be fair, his account of ambush situations tallies with all the other members of the column that were present as well and gave their accounts to Bureau

“The play will deal with Moylan’s account of the War of Independence, the Dáil discussions on the Treaty, the Treaty vote and then his reflection on the overall view of the Civil War is the ending of the play but he doesn’t go into detail about the Civil War so I’m not going to put words in his mouth and go into detail about it either.

“He said he was going to write his memoirs of the Civil War but he never did.

"I don’t know if that was because life got in the way or if it was too painful,” said Michael. “I suspect it was too painful to write about.”

While he plays the hero in the forthcoming production, Michael was very much the villain of the piece in An Cailín Ciúin. He played the neglectful father of Cáit who’s more interested in drink and gambling than he is in his family.

"Somebody has to do it,” Michael said and he revealed that had had conversations with the director Colm Bairéad about the level of malevolence that should be displayed by the character.

"In the early days I wanted to show a more human side to the character but Colm needed malevolence to be there because anything less lessened the journey of Cáit and, of course, he was right.

"It was easy to trust him because he was so passionate and so in synch with every nuance of that story.

"It’s funny, the reaction from some people who can’t draw the line between character and actor.

"There’s something that strikes people about neglect of children and young people – I’ve played characters who’ve committed murder and not got as adverse a reaction from the public.

"Peoples’ paternal and maternal instincts come out and that’s a good thing.”

In the acting business, there’s no time for resting on laurels. Sure he may have been rubbing shoulders with Banshee of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson at the BAFTAs and he may have an opportunity of going to the Oscars, but his focus is on the next job.

"I don’t know where I’m going to be on March 12 – the date the Oscars Ceremony will be held in Los Angeles – but I do know I will be in the Cultúlann in Newmarket on March 4 and 5.”

Tickets can be booked for Seán Moylan – Irish Revolutionary by emailing theculturlann@gmail.com