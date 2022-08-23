Alzheimer’s Society urges Cork people to put their best foot forward for 2022 Memory Walk

The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland will hold their annual ‘Memory Walk’ fundraiser on Sunday, September 18, with one of the walks taking place in Newtownshandrum.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland (ASI) there are an estimated 64,000 people in Ireland living with some form of dementia, with that number set to more than double over the next two decades.

In Cork alone there are more than 7,500 people in Cork with the condition, prompting the ASI to call on people from across North Cork to take part in the regional ‘Memory Walk’ on Sunday, September18 during World Alzheimer’s Month 2022.

The, which will depart from the Newtownshandrum GAA Club at 12.30pm, is part of the ASI’s annual nationwide fundraising drive, that will see similar family friendly walks taking place at locations right across the country.

Through the walks he ASI hope to raise €250,000 to help support their vital home & day cares services, family career training Alzheimer Cafés and social clubs.

The ASI also runs a helpline 1800 341341, which is open from 10am-5pm on weekdays and from 10am-4pm on Saturdays, offering advice and support to people with concerns.

ASI ambassador, entrepreneur and beauty expert Pamela Laird, knows just how important these services are, following her father Sylvester’s dementia diagnosis six-year ago.

“Through my father’s diagnosis , I am all too aware of what so many families go through in Ireland – the confusion, the sadness and the isolation. It’s at a time like this that we need to remember those alone and get them the support that they desperately need,” said Pamela.

“The Memory Walk is an excellent way to bring families and communities together to raise vital money and awareness during World Alzheimer’s Month,” she added.

Gillian Ryan, local ASI ‘Memory Champion’ and organiser of the Newtownshandrum walk urged people to get behind the drive and don their walking boots on September 18.

“I decided to become a Memory Champion to recognise the fantastic work that is done by the ASI in our local community,” said Gillian, nurse manager at the Garryowen Daycare Centre.

“My passion is caring for older people, in particular those on their dementia journey and their families and through this I recognise the importance of the services provided by ASI for both our clients and their families,” she added.

To sign up for the 2022 ASI Memory Walk or to donate to the charity visit www.memorywalk.ie.