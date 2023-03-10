Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland to hold St Patrick’s celebration at Ballincollig café

Dementia adviser for South Cork, Cathriona Kenny, dementia adviser for North Cork, Amy Murphy and Bessboro Day Care at Home nurse manager, Karen Fitzpatrick pictured at the Chapel Gate Café in Ballincollig.

THE Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland (ASI) has invited people with dementia, their carers and families to join them at their Chapel Gate Café in Ballincollig for a St Patrick’s Day celebration on Thursday, March 16.

The society said the Shamrock themed event, which will run from 4pm-6pm, will offer those impacted by the condition to meet others chat about their experiences and exchange ideas in a ‘warm and welcoming space.

The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland (ASI) has estimated that more than 64,000 people with dementia in Ireland, with that number set more than double to 150,000 over the next two-decades.

There are up to 11,000 new cases of dementia, an umbrella term used to describe a range of conditions that cause damage and changes to the brain, in Ireland each year and for which there is no cure, with one in 10 people diagnosed with the condition under the age of 65.

In Cork alone more than 7,500 people are living with the progressive condition, with the ASI saying it is not simply a health condition, but a social issue that requires a ‘community response’.

Given that more that 60% of people with the condition live at home in the community, places like the Chapel Gate Café, which takes place on the third Thursday of each month, are a vitally important resource.

“Each month an expect speaker typically speaks about a topic of interest. The Café is also a space to chat and enjoy a social occasion in a supportive environment,” said ASI Bessboro Day Care at Home nurse manager Karen Fitzpatrick.

The St Patrick’s Day event will feature a presentation by occupational therapist Martina Agar who will talk about skills and strategies to enhance memory function for people with dementia, followed by music and an Irish dancing performance.

“As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, this will be an ASI Cafe with a twist with Irish dancers performing and plenty of craic and fun to be had,” said Karen Fitzpatrick.

“ We welcome people living with dementia, their carers, families and social and health care professionals in the region to join us at Ballincollig Cafe for what is sure to be an interesting and fun few hours,” she added.

To learn more or join Ballincollig Cafe, contact Karen Fitzpatrick at 087 34 87511 or carrigaline.alzcafe@alzheimer.ie.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland also operates the Alzheimer National helpline, (weekdays 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm) offering information and support to anyone affected by dementia on 1800 341 341.