Allow children live on family land: SF

Chairman of Macroom/Millstreet Sinn Féin cumann, John O'Sullivan, speaks at the party Ard Fheis on Saturday.

A MOTION proposed by a Cork Sinn Féin cumann calling for the relaxation of stringent criteria that is preventing families building and living on their own land was passed at the party’s Ard Fheis in Dublin on Saturday.

Proposed by Macroom/Millstreet cumann chairman John O’Sullivan, the motion asserted that these restrictions were ‘destroying the fabric of rural Ireland’.

“It is extremely unfair to prevent children from living next or near their parents,” Mr. O’Sullivan told delegates.

“It isolates parents and the elderly which leads to mental health issues and in extreme circumstances, suicide.

“Villages and small towns are suffering immensely with these restrictions and the damage is all too apparent.”

He said relaxing the regulations would combine to keep small villages and businesses alive and would lessen the carbon footprint of those farmers living on their land.

“People in rural Ireland are self sustaining in terms of water and sewage services so they don’t burden the already struggling public services.”