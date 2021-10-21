All roads lead to Múscraí for bowling final and virtual events of Oireachtas festival

Arthur McDonagh, pictured here on his way to the Cork title last month, will be contesting the All Ireland final on Sunday.

AS restrictions ease this weekend, the blue riband event of the road bowling calendar, the All Ireland senior final, takes place in Baile Mhúirne, with the potential to attract thousands of enthusiasts to the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí community.

And that precedes a number of events from the annual Irish language festival, Oireachtas na Gaeilge, are to be held in a virtual format in the Gaeltacht village of Cúil Aodha which are to be held the following weekend.

The All Ireland senior final, pitting Arthur McDonagh, who won the Cork title a few weeks ago on the same course, the Baile Mhúirne to Cúil Aodha road, against Armagh contender Thomas Mackle, will be one of eight scores to be thrown in Baile Mhúirne over the weekend.

Other titles up for grabs at the weekend include the Under 12 championship, the Ladies Intermediate, the Boys Under 16, the Junior B, the Veteran and the Girls Under 16. The bowling gets underway at 2pm on Friday and continues until Sunday.

Local hotels and accommodation providers are reporting brisk trade while upwards of 2,000 are expected on the road on Sunday for the climactic event, the Senior final. That is scheduled to get underway

“I was talking to people in Armagh this week and they’re arriving on Thursday and staying until Monday,” said Mick Ó Ceallacháin, the locally based secretary of Ból Chumann na hEireann, the road bowling association.

“It will certainly bring a lot of business into the area,” he said. “There are nine regions in Cork so it basically means that it won’t be here again for another 20 years.”

He said that the increased activity on the road was leading to more interest in the sport from local boys and girls. “We have lot of interest as it is from young people but this is attracting more people to the sport.”

It was also confirmed this week that events of the country’s largest Irish language festival, Oireachtas na Gaeilge, will take place in Cúil Aodha and Baile Mhúirne as the festival enters its second year in virtual format due to the pandemic restrictions.

While the fetival, which was originally scheduled to be held in Killarney’s Gleneagle Hotel, gets underway on Monday with events in different parts of the country, the events scheduled for Baile Mhúirne and Cúil Aodha are due to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, the Oireachtas seminar will focus on the life of Seán Ó Riada, after whom the festival’s major sean nós competition is named, while that evening in Seipéal Chúil Aodha, a concert featuring Cór Chúil Aodha, a concert will be broadcast on RTÉ RnaG. On Sunday, the festival Mass will be broadcast on RTÉ RnaG.