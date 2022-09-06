All aboard for 999 Day at Kanturk Fire Station in Cork

Eileen O'Sullivan, Lexi Daly, Jeremy O'Sullivan and Katie O'Sullivan were some of the volunteers working during the 999 Day at Kanturk Fire Station.

Blake O'Connor and Fionn Corcoran, Kanturk with Anna Sheahan, Mallow, getting their faces painted by gifted artist Aileen Lehane. during the 999 Day at Kanturk Fire Station

Kate Sheehy, Kanturk, at the wheel of the Garda Car during the 999 Day at Kanturk Fire Station.

The Fire and Rescue Crew at Kanturk Fire Station hosted a 999 Day last Saturday at their new base in Percival St. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Donie Lucey flying the flag for the Irish Community Air Ambulance during the 999 Day at Kanturk Fire Station. Donie is pictured with Georgina Dennehy (formerly of Kanturk Hospital staff).

THE crew at Kanturk Fire Station fanned the flames of philanthropy locally when they hosted a hugely successful fundraiser for the Irish Community Air Ambulance at their new base at Percival St. last Saturday.

From early it was evident that the 999 Day would be well supported as people turned up in their droves to honour the crew that are ever ready to come to the aid of the local community in any emergency. Local Gardaí, paramedics and fire fighters were on hand to chat to the public, while the children especially enjoyed seeing the interior of the fire trucks, ambulance and Garda cars. There were CPR and RTC demonstrations, a bouncy castle and face painting.

Donie Lucey, representing the local Irish Community Air Ambulance at Rathcoole, was on hand to explain the different aspects of the service and how invaluable it is to the local community.

Kanturk Sub Station Officer Denis Murphy told The Corkman that the fire crew had been eager to host a fundraiser for the past several years. “We often talked about this but until now we did not have the facility. Thankfully, this year, we got this fantastic new station and we decided to organise this event to fundraise for the air ambulance, it is such a vital service on our doorsteps,” Denis said.

“We meet the air ambulance crew at emergencies and we cannot praise highly enough their level of professionalism and excellent work,” added Denis.

He went on to compliment all the emergency services, including Gardaí, ambulance, and fire service.

“Since moving in here to our new station our calls have increased substantially and as Sub Station Officer I want to pay tribute to our crew for their work and effort. We are on call 24 hours a day and each and every one of them are always there to help out their community,” Denis said.

And, indeed, during the 999 Day, when activities were in full swing, the fire crew got a call out. Within minutes, all personnel were in the truck and heading out. “Duty called and the public saw what being on call is all about, we just have to drop everything and go,” Denis said.

“We at Kanturk Fire Station thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their kind donations for air ambulance and their support,” Denis added.