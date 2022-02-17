Aldi installs its first Irish ‘reverse vending machine’ at North Cork store

Pictured at the launch of Aldi’s first reverse vending machine at its Mitchelstown store were - (L- R): Halina McNabb, fundraising executive with Barnardos Ireland, Emelia Beckett, Seb McCarthy and Colin Breslin, regional managing director at Aldi Ireland. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.

THE Aldi store in Mitchelstown has made its own small bit of ‘green’ history, becoming the first in the German retail giant’s Irish network of almost 150 outlets install a ‘reverse vending machine’.

Should the trial prove to be as successful as hoped, there are plans to introduce the measure at a number of there other stores, including their outlet in Mallow.

In another first Aldi has pledged to donate €1,000 per month to children’s charity Bernardos for the duration of the trial – the first time in Ireland that a reverse vending machine has been established with a direct fundraising link to an Irish charity.

A permanent feature in many countries across the world, reverse vending machines offer people a convenient opportunity to recycle plastic PET containers up to three litres in size and aluminium cans.

The machines are able to identify, sort and collect items, compress then to maximise storage space before they are collected and returned to producers and suppliers.

Often the person recycling received a monetary reward per item, hence the term ‘reverse vending machine’.

Aldi’s Mitchelstown machine has the capacity to store up to 3,000 plastic bottles or 12,000 cans at any given time.

The company has predicted that should they be rolled out to each of their 149 Irish stores, the network would have the potential to recycle up to 146 million plastic bottles and cans each year.

Aldi regional manager Colin Breslin said the company had decided to “reinvent” the idea of reverse vending, thereby enabling customers to give to a deserving cause.

“This is a simple concept that makes recycling attractive to shoppers, benefits the environment, and gives back to society,” said Mr Breslin.

“Aldi established a long-term partnership with Bernardos in 2020 with the aim of raising €1million for the charity. This initiative will enable customers to give to a cause that does such amazing work with vulnerable children and families,” he added.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said the reverse vending initiative would make a real difference to those in need of their help.

It will help make a real difference to the vulnerable children and families we work with - because childhood lasts a lifetime,” said Ms Connolly.

“Barnardos has been supporting children and families for 60 years and we know the impact €1,000 per month generated from this inventive scheme will have on the lives of children across Ireland,” she added.