Aindrias Moynihan - action needed to tackle ‘unacceptable’ NCT test backlog

Cork TD has called for the commercial testing service to be used to test private vehicles.

A CORK TD has called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to urgently address what he described as the “unacceptable” wait for online NCT test appointments.

Back in July Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan raised the NCT backlog in the Dáil, requesting a breakdown of the number of cars due for their NCT this year.

Replying on behalf of Minister Ryan, junior minister Hildegarde Naughton said she was very aware of the “serious challenges” facing the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) were face to meet demand and the “frustrating delays” that motorist had encountered since the start of the year.

At the time a survey undertaken by independent.ie revealed that motorists would not be able to book an online NCT appointment at eight of the 48 test centres across the country until January of next year.

The earliest date available among the five Cork test centres included in the survey was in Charleville on November 29, followed by Blarney on December 6 and Little Island on December 8.

The earliest available date at both the Macroom and Youghal centres was December 21.

According to RSA figures supplied to Deputy Moynihan the number of vehicles remaining on the priority list with a due date up to June stood at 8,891. The number of vehicles with a due NCT between June and December stood at 662.156.

Deputy Moynihan said that he understood the first six-months of the year were bust for test centres as most car registrations occur earlier in the year and that Covid had caused significant absenteeism among administration and test centre staff.

“However, it is unacceptable that motorists have to wait months to receive an appointment to have their car tested. Driving without a valid NCT is illegal. People simply cannot be left without access to their vehicles due to a backlog in the system,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“I have been contacted by a number of constituents who are justifiably frustrated with the process. It’s causing untold stress for families,” he added.

Deputy Moynihan said that in light of the “alarmingly high” waiting times, other avenues besides recruitment needed to be explored to address the NCT backlog.

“I’m of the view that the commercial testing service could be used to deal with some of the expired NCT’s which would help to reduce the current priority list for NCT appointment dates. This is something I raised directly with the RSA and the Minister this week,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“I will continue to liaise with the relevant stakeholders to ensure the backlog is addressed as a matter of urgency,” he added.