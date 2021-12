The 'sleigh' was packed to capacity with shoeboxes full of presents kindly donated by locals in Macroom.

Aindrias Moynihan TD fills his 'sleigh' (van) with shoeboxes packed with presents donated by townspeople and others in the constituency.

THE annual appeal organised by local TD Aindrias Moynihan has resulted in an overwhelming show of generosity by the people of Macroom and its environs who put together shoeboxes packed with presents for children in the Ukraine.

Deputy Moynihan expressed his gratitude to the many people who put together the shoeboxes and wished all a very Happy Christmas.

“Nollaig Shona!”