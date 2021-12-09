After Storm Barra, time to assess harm

The scene at Gougane Barra where Storm Barra sweeps in to St Finbarr's Oratory. Barra is a form of the name, Fionbarra or Finbar.

WHILE Storm Barra’s name may have had its origins in Cork, the Rebel County was spared the worst of the impact of its 130kph plus gusts which swept the country on Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

Named after BBC Weather Presenter Barra Best, who was so christened in honour of St. Finbarr of Gougane Barra, the storm gave trees, electricity poles and traffic a good rattle with its tremendous winds.

Cork County Council’s Crisis Management team was meeting at regular intervals on Tuesday during the height of the storm to assess reports of damage coming in from all parts of the county.

By midday on Wednesday, the Council had received over 100 reports of trees down or roads blocked/partially blocked by fallen trees, branches or debris right across the county.

There have also been reports of walls knocked and some property, roads, public light and footpath damage.

Over the course of 24 hours, Cork County Fire Service was mobilised 31 times to various incidents across the county, including road hazards, chimney fires, flooding calls, a road traffic collision, a house fire and a medical emergency.

The worst affected areas are in the west of the county and along the coast, but all areas of the county have been impacted, a statement from the Council suggested.

“Cork County Council continues to ask motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution as there is debris (leaves, branches, trees and other objects) over roads and footpaths right throughout the county and this clean-up operation will take a number of days,” the statement continued.

For information on current road closures please visit Cork County Council’s interactive map on www.corkcoco.ie which will be continually updated throughout this clean-up.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage can be reported to Cork County Council by calling 021-4276891 between 9am and 5pm or via the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number 021-4800048.

There were power outages in a number of parts of the city and county including north Cork, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and Gougane.

Water supplies were also hit in a number of areas. As well as the Boil Water notice in Duhallow, fourteen other areas were left with water due to power disruption and burst water mains and a further nine schemes were deemed ‘at risk’ and were running on storage.

Areas hit by water outages included Clondrohid and Bantry.