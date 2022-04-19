After more than 30 years Gardaí still remain ‘absolutely baffled’ over missing Fermoy couple Conor and Sheila Dwyer

Conor and Sheila Dwyer were last seen near their Chapel Street home on April 30, 1991.

GARDAÍ have admitted they remain “absolutely baffled” by the mysterious disappearance of a Fermoy couple who vanished without trace more than three-decades ago.

The acknowledgement came as Gardaí insisted the file remains open and active into the disappearance of Conor (62) and Sheila (61) Dwyer, with the 31th anniversary of their last sighting occurring on April 30 next.

Despite repeated appeals, possible sightings from Ireland, Germany and France, no trace of the couple or their fate has ever been revealed.

Theirs ranks as one of Ireland’s most enduring and baffling missing person cases

The couple were last seen on April 30, 1991 as they walked the short distance from their Fermoy home to a Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church.

A local woman greeted them as they passed on the street- but there was no confirmed sighting of the couple since then.

The alarm was raised some time later when, concerned about being unable to contact either Conor or Sheila, a member of their family alerted Gardaí and officers gained entry to the family home on Chapel Hill.

No money was missing, all their clothing was present, there was no sign of a disturbance and post lay unopened where it had been delivered.

Their bank accounts have never been accessed since they vanished.

The only thing missing was the couple’s white Toyota Cressida car, registration number 5797 ZT, which has never been found.

The last sighting was by a neighbour near their Chapel Hill home at 9.30am on April 30 as the couple left to attend a funeral.

The last contact anyone had with the couple was on May 1 when Mrs Dwyer spoke to her sister on the phone.

On May 22 the alarm was raised when Mrs Dwyer’s sisters, Maisie and Nellie, became concerned at their inability to locate the couple and alerted Gardaí.

The disappearance shocked neighbours, friends and family because no-one had noticed anything unusual with either Conor or Sheila Dwyer in the days leading up to their going missing.

Gardaí have always believed that tracing their car holds the key to the mystery over what happened to the couple and have again urged anyone with information to contact them.

Even an appeal for any parts from such a car being offered for sale drew a blank.

The Garda investigation was hampered by the fact the couple vanished with all their travel documents left at their Chapel Hill home.

Despite numerous appeals, TV reconstructions and even an RTE radio documentary, no confirmed trace of the couple has ever been found.

A possible sighting was reported in Munich in Germany in 1993 but both Bavarian police and Interpol were unable to confirm it.

It was later determined to have likely been a well-intentioned but mistaken report.

The German information intrigued Gardaí because Mr Dwyer, a handyman, had worked for a time in Ireland for a German businessman, Fritz Wolf, who had a home in nearby Castlelyons.

Mr Dwyer ran errands for the businessman and also looked after his cars including a vintage Rolls-Royce.

A Garda spokesperson admitted that, despite repeated efforts over the past three decades, the investigation lacked a key evidential breakthrough.

“There have been of theories but no hard evidence or information. That has always been the problem,” said the spokesperson.

“The file is open but, at this point, we just don’t know what happened to the Dwyer’s. We are absolutely baffled. Without any possible sightings to investigate our best hope is tracing that Toyota Cressida car. Or indeed what might now remain of it such as a license plate or engine block,” they added.