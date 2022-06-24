Afghanistan earthquake tremors detected in Mitchelstown Caves

The seismograph can detect all earthquakes which record a reading of 6.1 on the Richter Scale.

Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan (Bakhtar News Agency/AP)

A device installed at Mitchelstown Caves in North Cork to detect earthquake vibrations was able to record vibrations caused by this week’s earthquake in Afghanistan which has already claimed at least a 1,000 lives, it has been confirmed.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today show on Friday, the owner of Mitchelstown Caves, John English, said that the seismograph was able to detect the vibrations from the quake which happened in eastern Afghanistan

"It was installed in May and it’s already after picking up tremors from earthquakes in southern Peru, Fiji and, this week, the 6.1 earthquake in Afghanistan.”

The Irish National Seismic Network has placed detectors in Castletownbere and Wexford but none in between. Mitchelstown Caves were identified due to their quiet location within the Galtee Vee Valley.

The seismograph device measures just 12 inches and is barely larger than a kettle. It was placed deep inside the caves with a cable running as far as the entrance to the complex. It can register earthquakes which reach 6.0 on the Richter Scale.