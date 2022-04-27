Advice for those heading to Ed Sheeran’s concerts in Cork

THOSE planning to attend the Ed Sheeran concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh should ensure they bring a fully charged phone with them and their digital tickets should be downloaded in advance as they will need to be scanned before gaining entry to the ground,

Gates open at 4pm and the first support act takes to the stage at 6pm. The support acts are Denise Chaila and Maisie Peters.

People attending the concerts are being encouraged to use public transport and should plan on walking from town to the venue, a walk of around 20 minutes.

Gardaí have advised that attendees not drink in public as it’s illegal and won’t be tolerated. Using gardens as toilets is also out!

Ed Sheeran is expected on stage at 8pm and his set of 22 - 24 songs will bring the concert to a close at around 10.30pm.