Action needed on services for disabled children - SF

Cork North West Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada has called for action to provide services for children with disabilities

THE Government needs to stop denying the rights of children with disabilities and to provide them with the services they need, Cork North West SF candidate Liadh Ní Riada has urged.

Ms. Ní Riada was speaking as her party colleague Pauline Tully TD, introduced a Bill in the Dáil to called on the Government to ensure that the rights of children with disabilities were fully protected. The Bill also called on the Government to fulfill its obligations under the Disability Act and for the implementation of the Optional Protocl on the United Nations Convention of Persons with Disabilities.

“The High Court has ruled that the HSE’s assessment of need process is operating outside of the law and is denying children with disabilities their right, as set down in the Disability Act, to a proper assessment of need within six months.

“As has been constantly raised by Sinn Féin, this procedure was introduced in 2020 in bad faith as a mechanism for the government to avoid its legal obligations.

“They have now been found out,” said the Sinn Féin candidate.

“The judgement was a damning indictment of government policy and their abject failure to appropriately resource Children’s Disability Services.

“It reflects the widespread personal testimonies of parents and disability organisations who have shared their harrowing and exhausting experiences with Sinn Féin TDs.

“I have spoken with parents of children with disabilities this weekend.

“They tell us they cannot cope and are at their wits end. They are sick of being not heard by the curren government.”

Ms. Ní Riada said that action was required as a matter of urgency and called on the Minister to commit to the provision of funding and resources necessary to ensure children got the resources they needed in a ‘timely manner’.

“We are also calling for an immediate upgrade of the relevant IT systems and databases to accurately maintain and report on the data required under the Disability Act 2005.”

She urged the Government ‘to live up to its legal obligations and provide children with disabilities with the services they need.”

