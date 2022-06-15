A tribute to the poetry of Bernard O’Donoghue

Eoin "Stan" O'Sullivan, one of the many artists who will be performing in the tribute to Bernard O'Donoghue

At the end of this month, “The Donoghue”, a tribute to the poetry of Cullen native, Bernard O’Donoghue, will be brought to the Cultúrlann by the Blood in the Alley theater company.

The O’Donoghue is both a celebration and observation of who we are, where we come from and the traditions we hold dear.

The rural Irish farm, the GAA, traditional music and the storyteller provide the tone.

The beauty in nature and the fragility of life seen through the eyes of this region’s most eloquent wordsmith will provoke thought and evoke memories.

All combined with our wonderful Sliabh Luachra music, it promises to be a night of ceol, craic agus áilleacht.

Directed by Jeff Gould, former Artistic Director of the Everyman Palace Theatre and founder and Artistic Director of Blood in the Alley Theatre company, starring Séamus O’Rourke, Joan Sheehy and Michael Patric and featuring music composed and performed by Eoin O’Sullivan and Gino Lupari, it is sure to be a night not to be missed.

Tickets can be purchased on line at ticketstop.ie and are also available locally. It will run for two nights: Tuesday 28th and Wednesday 29th of June at the Cultúrlann.