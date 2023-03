Children, Staff and Parents from Boherbue Educare Centre took part in the Boherbue St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Boherbue Playground and Community Park enacted 'The Mad Hatter's Tea Party' at the Boherbue St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Johnny Lane was manning the Boherbue Co-Op Float at the Boherbue St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Mallow Town FC took part in the Mallow St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Eithne Hurley looking colourful at the Mallow St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Dignitaries pictured on the Viewing Stage at the Mallow Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Rhys Cummins looking the part at the Newmarket St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

The Ladies Football Club all set for the Newmarket St. Patrick's Parade Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Some of the Newmarket Boys Football Team flying the flag at the Newmarket St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Denis O' Mahony is saying 'Bertie is Back' at the Knocknagree St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Laoise Ní Chonchúir, Dáithí O' Chonchúir and Nollag Ní Chonchúir pictured at the Knocknagree St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Mike Courtney, Norita Casey and Mairead O' Sullivan were 'Building Knocknagree's Future' at the Knocknagree St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Carmel Kelliher was Grand Marshal at the Boherbue St. Patrick's Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Mossy O' Sullivan was St. Patrick at the Newmarket Parade. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Large crowds braved the elements to get out and savour the special St Patrick’s Day atmosphere in towns and villages across North Cork.

Photographer Sheila Fitzgerald was on hand to capture the fun and frolics in Mallow, Newmarket, Boherbue and Knocknagree.