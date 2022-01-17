A look back at Millstreet’s leading lights from 25 years ago

Recipients at the 1997 Millstreet People of the Year Awards were Front Row: John Twomey (Manager U14 team), Lena Kelleher (Former Matron Millstreet Hospital), Michael Mullane, Martina Hickey, Dan Buckey and Tom Meaney. Back Row, Organiers and sponsors Margaret Burke (Treasurer, Millstreet CCC), John Cronin (Secretary Millstreet CCC), Frank Reen (Reen's Pharmacy) , Brendan O'Shaughnessy (Alps Electric), Andy Quirke (Bank of Ireland), Dan Murphy (AIB), Tadhg Moynihan (Molex SA) , Denis Cronin (Dairygold) and Noel Buckley (Chairman Millstreet CCC). Picture John Tarrant

Down through the years, the people of Millstreet have united in working together as a committed community and voluntary sector to support each other in doing what is best for the town and catchment area.

The 1990s emerged as a positive decade for the town, reflecting back a quarter of a century to 1997 saw Millstreet Community Council unveil its considerable array of riches at a People of the Year Awards hosted in the Green Glens Complex.

On a Saturday night in January, a representative attendance paid tribute to people and institutions valued and appreciated by the local community. The Awards honoured people who made a significant contribution to community life and 1997 saw no shortage of suitable candidates.

• Hall of Fame - Tom Meaney: A noted performer in gaelic football and athletics in his young days, politics beckoned for Tom to continue a proud family tradition as a Fianna Fáil TD for Mid Cork from 1965, culminating in his appointment as a Minister of State to the Department of Industry and Commerce.

That political acumen combined with his involvement in the Millstreet Industrial Committee and Community Enterprise helped attract employment. A former Chairman of Cork Marts, he has been associated with numerous organisations.

• Service to the Community - Millstreet Community Hospital: Originally set up at the time of the Famine, the Hospital was re-constructed in 1931/32 and met the essential medical needs of the region when access to bigger hospitals was not feasible. Threatened with closure, the Hospital’s position was secured in the mid 1990s, a major fundraising campaign resulted in the securing of an ambulance, day room, patio and kitchen. Matron at the time, Lena Kelleher accepted the Award.

• Unsung Hero - Dan Buckley: Using his retirement years for the benefit of others, especially the physically impaired and the elderly, Dan offered to drive a bus to ferry the elderly from the outlying areas to benefit from the superb services at the Canon O’Donovan Centre.

Known as the gentle giant, Dan often used his strength to lift disabled people onto the bus, a vehicle also used to bring handicapped children to Mallow and Cork City.

• National Recognition Award - Michael Mullane: In his role as Station Master, Michael guided Millstreet to better 41 other Railway halts to win its section of the Iarnrod Eireann’s Journey to Quality competition in addition to gaining a category prize at the Ian Allen Excellence Awards in London.

During the process, Michael revelled in the challenge of enhancing and developing the station and its surroundings by planting, painting and decorating while preserving its charm and character.

• Young Achievement Award - Martina Hickey: At the time, the second year student at Millstreet Community School performed brilliantly, including runner up place on an Irish team at the Home Countries Schools Cross Country Championships in Scotland, a prizewinner at the All Ireland Community Games, a double winner at the Ireland Track and Field Championships and first place in the All Ireland Cross Country Championships in Down.

• Sporting Award - Millstreet U14 Footballers: In the guise of a skilful side, the team helped recall memories of former glories, including wins over Valley Rovers, Carbery Rangers and Lough Rovers to clinch county accolades. The successful team included Barry Lawlor, Patrick Randles, Denis O’ Keeffe, John Moylan, Conor Rohan, Colin Feeley, Andrew Sheahan, Donal Corcoran, Conor Riordan, Noel Buckley, Philip Pomeroy, Brendan Quirke, Donal O’Riordan, Denis Kiely, David O’Riordan, Tim Lehane, Tim Linehan, Conor O’Flynn, Denis Cleary, Daniel Mannix, Seán Lawlor, John Lehane, Liam Healy, Barry Curtin, John Murphy, James Murphy, Daniel Forde, Brendan Lawlor, Jonathan O’Sullivan.