90-year-old sewage tank means growth of village now blocked

Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh's sewage containment tank was built in the 1930s to accommodate less than 10 houses - the village now has 60. Irish Water have told the local development committee that they won't be getting a water treatment plant until 2025.

Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada points to the level flood waters reach near the 90 year old sewage tank in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh. Also pictured are Fionnbarra Ó Duinnín and Tadhg Ó Duinnín of the local Coiste Forbartha and Risteard Tobin of Sinn Féin

THE Environmental Protection Agency has launched an investigation into a 90 year old sewage containment tank in the Gaeltacht village of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh amid complaints that it is a health hazard for local children and hindering plans for development in the village.

While the local development committee has been highlighting the issue for many years, the launch of the EPA investigation in the past fortnight has boosted their hope that the date they have been given for the installation of an up to date water treatment plant, 2025, could be moved forward.

Their cause has been adopted by Sinn Féin’s Cork North West candidate in the next General Election, Liadh Ní Riada, who was on location in the village on Saturday to highlight what local residents have to put up with.

The inhabitants of the village feel strongly that the ongoing development of the village is in danger of being put into reverse unless their demand for a new waste water treatment plant fit for purpose is installed as a matter of urgency.

The containment tank was built in the 1930s with a view to servicing ten homes - now there are more than 60 in the village with a population of 650.

“The issue of sewage is stagnating the growth of the village,” said Risteard Toibín, the local area representative for Sinn Féin.

“We want a waste water treatment plant similar to Iveleary (where construction is underway) and Baile Mhúirne, which has been completed recently, in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh,” he said.

Party colleague Liadh Ní Riada pointed to the fact that Cork County Council’s draft development plan for the 2022-28 period has earmarked 20 extra houses for the village, it would be impossible to build these houses without the installation of the waste water treatment plant.

“Nobody can build a house here, that’s a massive issue as local people cannot build here, cannot live here because the system can’t cope with what’s there, not to mind any new buildings going up.”

Locals at the event pointed out that from 2008 forward, people lucky enough to get planning permission to build in the village had to install their own septic tank rather connect to the system in the village.

A 15-house estate, planned for the village 10 years ago had to be shelved, said Tadhg Ó Duinnín, chairman of Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

While the EPA investigates the latest complaints made about the Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh situation, previous EPA investigations have uncovered the possible presence of deadly bacteria such as crytosporidium.

In an audit carried out in August 2016, the main finding included a conclusion that investigations found slumping of sand on a filter ‘may have led to the presence of cryptosporidium and giardia in the Ballingeary Public Water Supply on June 8 and June 22 of 2016’.

“Greater water protection measures are required to protect the drinking water abstraction point.

“The catchment was not inspected since the cryptosporidum and giardia detections and raw water monitoring ceased in March 2014.

“The operation and management of the slow sand features needs to be improved, including the preparation of documented standard operating procedures and monitoring of filtered water quality prior to bringing the filters back into service.”

While the population of the village is around 650 at present, this grows during the summer months when students attend the local Irish college. Coláiste na Mumhan has been closed for two years due to the Covid restrictions but plans to reopen this summer, a move which will lead to a sharp increase in the local population for that three month period.

Another issue which was pointed to by Coiste Forbartha member Tim Twomey was the plan to develop a nature reserve in the area around the sewage tank. “We have funding through the West Cork Development Partnership to do a feasibility study to make this into a nature reserve with a boardwalk and a trail.

“The public has access to this so this becomes a public health issue.”

In the Dáil, an attempt by SF TD Thomas Gould to quiz Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was ruled out of order by the Ceann Comhairle as the question was one for ‘Irish Water alone’.