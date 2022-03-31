€8.7m for Cork under housing adaptation scheme

Grants are available for house adaptations and mobility aids such as stair lifts.

THE two Cork local authorities will between them have funding of more than €8.7 million to spend this year on helping the elderly and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes.

Under the Housing Adaptation Grant the exchequer will provide 80% of the total amount to be spent on works over the course of the year, with the local authorities making up the 20% shortfall.

In the case of Cork County Council, the Government has allocated funding of €4,803,306, with the authority spending a further €1,300,577 – bringing the total amount to €6,002,883.

Cork City Council has been allocated €2,228,230 and will add a further €577,058 – bringing the grand total up to €2,785,288.

Under the initiative grants of up to €30,000 will be available to help people with a disability to undertake works that will make their homes more suitable for their needs such as extensions or internal alterations.

Grants of €8,000 are available for successful older applicants to undertake necessary repairs or improvements to their homes such as replace windows of doors and upgrading heating systems. Finally, grants of up to €6,000 are available to help cover the cost of mobility aids such as stair lifts.

The increase funding levels for Cork under the 2022 scheme, North Cork based county councillor John Paul O’Shea (FG).

“This is both good news for people who need and deserve the support to live in their own homes for as long as possible and is also positive in terms of reducing dependency on our health service,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“These grants have a really positive impact on the quality of life of the people who benefit from them and they play an important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes,” added.

Cllr O’Shea said another positive from the scheme was that it helped create employment for local contractors.

Announcing details of the scheme, the Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter, said the €81.25million set aside nationally for the scheme represented an 8.3% increase on the 2021 allocation.

“Funding for our local authorities to administer this scheme has been increasing year on year since 2014. This shows the importance that is attached to the scheme and the Government’s commitment to older people and those with a disability,” he said.

For more information about the scheme and the application process visit www.corkcoco.ie.