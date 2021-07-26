82-year-old man to walk 60km in 6 days to raise funds for Kanturk Hospital

Con Collins, Newmarket, better known to most as 'Corney', will walk 60km over a period of 6 days to fundraise for Kanturk Community Hospital.

Hippocrates said ‘walking is a man’s best medicine’, a quote that could perfectly describe Newmarket octogenarian Con Collins’ plan to fundraise for Kanturk Community Hospital.

Con, better known to most as ‘Corney’, who is healthy and vibrant at the age of 82 will walk 60km over a period of 6 days starting on Monday, July 26th.

“This fundraiser is a cause very close to our hearts,” Con’s daughter Anna told The Corkman.

“My lovely mam Peggy is a resident in Kanturk Hospital for the past 3 and a half years. Mam and Dad were married 56 years ago, on July 20th, and she is still the love of his life,” Anna said. “Although I know that Dad would love nothing better than to have her with us at home, we are so very thankful for the great care she gets in Kanturk Hospital. She is treated with wonderful respect and dignity by the lovely staff and there is always a welcome on the mat when we visit,” Anna added.

Con feels that doing this walk and raising funds for the Hospital is his way of giving something back and he will gratefully accept donations for this very worthy cause.

“All monies raised will benefit the Hospital and our loved ones directly, the Hospital provides a wonderful service to residents from North Cork and surrounding areas and is a great support in our community” he said.

“Thanks to everybody in advance, I know Dad is looking forward to the challenge, so please contribute - every little helps” Anna added.

Readers can donate by logging onto https://gofund.me/eaf0b99e, the page will go live on Thursday, July 22nd.